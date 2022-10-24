“Only You 2”: Hilarious Moment Davido Hailed Son Ifeanyi After Female Friends Joined Him for Photo at Birthday
- Singer Davido sparked funny reactions after a video from his son Ifeanyi’s birthday party surfaced on social media
- The little man was joined by two female friends who attended his party and they all tried to get a group photo
- While the cameraman was doing his thing, the 30BG singer was heard in the background hailing his son for being with two friends
Singer Davido got his fans and supporters on social media talking after a video showing a funny moment from Ifeanyi’s 3rd birthday party surfaced on social media.
The video captured the moment Ifeanyi was joined by two female friends who equally came out to celebrate with him.
The toddlers all came together for a group photo, and while the photographer was getting around his business, Davido was heard in the background.
Davido's 2nd son included as singer shares rare video showing portrait of all his billionaire dad's grandkids
Davido hilariously hailed his son for having two female friends all to himself.
Watch the clip below:
Social media users react
chimdi.anabel:
"He resemble him papa ..but he go choose one."
e.f.e_official said:
"Lion nor dey born goat ... Abeg free my guy ifeanyi."
chris_tabella_ said:
"Like father like son baby choose one oo."
maureen_momoh said:
"See the way they looking at him lol kids shaaaa."
bertilla_25_ said:
"Las las goat no dey born fowl."
rosyrare said:
"Davido but u get pass two na. Abeg Ifeanyi don’t follow your Father’s footstep oo biko!"
nellyfinest said:
"That fair girl no Dey smile. See as e Dey eye d black one make she commot body."
obyesther422022 said:
"Papa nah 4, him still dey grow nah."
naz_luxurynails said:
"Make Una leave jnr obo."
Fans gush over funny video of Davido's Ifeanyi dancing
Davido was all excited as his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who he had with his love interest, Chioma, turned three years old on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Davido took to his Instagram page to share a funny video of Ifeanyi dancing amid cheers and applause from those present.
The funny video has left many celebrities as well as fans and followers gushing as they joined Davido to celebrate his son.
