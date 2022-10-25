Singer Davido has had an eventful past few days and it appears the music star is now catching his breath and enjoying some time at home

The 30BG singer shared an adorable video on his Instagram page that captured him and his son, Ifeanyi, snuggled up in bed

Fans on social media couldn’t help but point out how adorable the father and son both looked in the video

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community after sharing a lovely video on his Instastory channel.

The 30BG crooner appeared to have taken a break from hopping on flights and decided to spend quality time with his family at home.

Ifeanyi joins his dad in bed to watch film. Photo:@davido

Source: Instagram

In the video shared, a shirtless Davido was joined by his first son, Ifeanyi, who appeared restless the entire time.

The singer tried to get Ifeanyi to watch a video that had his attention but the little man seemed distracted.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

og.fusion said:

"Obo baddest."

joy6903 said:

"Wow! So cute❤️"

specialteeola said:

"They look cute together ."

iam_ufuoma_peace said:

"Too cute ."

mrharmony4u said:

"The boy wey get the sound for thia video os about to blow... Cab i get an Amen."

Fans gush over funny video of Davido's Ifeanyi dancing

Meanwhile, Davido was all excited as his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who he had with his love interest, Chioma, turned three years old on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Davido took to his Instagram page to share a funny video of Ifeanyi dancing amid cheers and applause from those present.

The funny video has left many celebrities as well as fans and followers gushing as they joined Davido to celebrate his son.

Source: Legit.ng