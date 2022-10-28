From the day Regina Daniels married her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko, she has been dragged for marrying an old man

The actress seems to find a way to overlook the comments, but that has changed as she recently had something to say

Taking to TikTok, Regina dedicated her middle fingers to those saying she married her grandpa and told them to shut up

Regina Daniels has been trolled over the years for settling to marry her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko.

Many people have called the Nollywood actress out several times for marrying her grandfather.

Regina Daniels finally replies people dragging her Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Well, the mum of two recently took to her TikTok account to finally reply everyone who has made such a comment about her.

The actress used a TikTok sound which told haters to shut up, while she also gave the middle finger.

See the post below:

Reactions to Regina's video

Ene Erics:

"At least you know he’s a grandpa that’s the most important."

moon:

"not even grandpa, great grandpa."

Jenny Kalu:

"at least you finally admitted he's a grand pa "

Adaolisa:

"Secure the bag queen. As long as you're happy and taken care of‍♀️. that's what matters."

She loves efia:

"I Will even marry my great grandpa cause poverty no good"

Bigbbybrenda:

"If I see ur type of opportunity I go grab an with my whole heart."

Emmy :

"sometimes words aren't enough that's why we have middle finger "

AMY❤️:

"Dw now I understand why you didif I see opportunity now I go grab amthis shege too much."

Darckabwe:

"marriage it about love and enjoyment sisi so if you decide to live with your grand pa is goodoooo"

user35090196863718:

"Some people just don't know the peace in having over aged men."

Source: Legit.ng