Nollywood actress Annie Idibia can't help but blush over her daughter and her husband, veteran singer 2baba, in a post she recently shared on her page

Annie, in a series of posts she shared on her Insta-story, noted that true love only happens once in a lifetime, which is why she and hubby love each other so much

In another post, she spoke about her youngest daughter Olivia whom she described as her little genius

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia is currently in a lovey-dovey mood as she recently took to her social media page to gush over her husband, the veteran singer 2baba and her youngest daughter Olivia.

The movie star, who TINFF recently nominated in the best-supporting actress category for her role in the movie Almajiri produced by AY Makun, shared a video of herself and her hubby 2baba as they shared a romantic time.

“We Love Us So Much We No Dey Look Person Eyes”: Annie Idibia Says in a Video As She Gushes Over Her Husband

Annie Idibia captioned her video with her hubby with a message where she noted that most humans only find true love once in a lifetime.

She further averred that she and 2baba love each other so much and care little about what other people say about them.

Annie Idibia gushes over her youngest daughter, calls her a little genius

The actress also took time to send loving and sweet words to her youngest daughter Olivia, who she referred to as her father's twin.

Annie also noted that they usually describe Olivia as their little genius in the house because of her incredible intelligence.

See Annie Idibia's post gushing over her hubby and daughter below:

See some of the comments that Annie Idibia's post about 2baba and her daughter stirred online:

@patrick_d_don:

"Last born… That’s like an official statement caption. Beautiful family"

@fashionenira:

"Annie you making it clear oooo."

@ekemgba_vivian:

"Your husband vomited this one, they resemble so much, she is pretty."

@msoseh:

"You sure she’s the last born??"

@skyla_j_pinky:

"Awww so lovely father and daughter."

@estherbamisile700:

"Beautiful family."

@tayoafolabiworldpr:

"Beautiful princess."

@brides_of_lagos:

"She is too cute for words. Looks so much like her Daddy."

Source: Legit.ng