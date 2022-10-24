A funny student completely lost it when he was called to come forward on stage for his graduation rites

The young man emerged on the stage and created a scene with his one-hand dance as he fell stylishly and spun around

The video of his eye-popping dance moves has attracted a lot of hilarious reactions on Instagram

Professors didn't expect what they got when a young man was called to come forward during his graduation ceremony.

The student emerged very well-prepared for the stunt he wanted to pull. He stepped forward, fell on the ground and started dancing.

The man's dance moves have attracted cheers from the audience. Photo credit: @sportscenter via @plvyboylaney.

Source: Instagram

The man did a crazy one-hand dance, placing his right hand on the red carpet and spinning several ties like a freewheel.

Student's dance pattern wows audience

His dance pattern was so interesting that it elicited laughter, cheers and a strong round of applause from the audience.

He was obviously too excited and happy over his graduation, so he chose not to keep calm about it.

At last, he walked up and received his congratulatory handshake and certificate. The video was shared by @plvyboylaney and later reposted by @sportscenter where it has got so many interesting comments from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@connorsirk said:

"It’s not even grad season y'all."

@wagyu_joe commented:

"Naaa he went crazy."

@jorich_99 reacted:

"If doing too much was a person lol."

@milly2o6 said:

"Yoooo. This was way better than the cat daddy I did back in 2010."

@3x.ejay commented:

"Nah, that’s crazy how people can do that always. I tried, can’t do it."

@the_realelias said:

"He did that. Bring back the 90’s."

@kirkieyy said:

"Everyone behind him waiting to receive their diplomas."

@josh_ang33 commented:

"Bro hit the emote wheel before getting that cert."

@jean_mobile_detailing said:

"That boy practice that for four years straight."

Source: Legit.ng