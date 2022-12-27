Since Ifeanyi's tragic death months ago, Davido's crew members including his funny Isreal DMW have stayed off social media

To celebrate Christmas, Juju as he is fondly called decided to share a photo taken with his lovely wife Sheila on Twitter

The lovely photo made the rounds online and Nigerians could help but point out that Sheila looks pregnant

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Davido's Isreal DMW might just be on the list of new daddies in 2023 if speculations about his wife are true.

The logistics manager shared a photo with his followers on Twitter to celebrate Christmas.

Isreal DMW shares new photo with wife Sheila Photo credit: @isreal_dmw

Source: Instagram

Isreal stood beside his pretty wife who from the look of things might be carrying their first child already.

"Seasons greetings to everyone ❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to the post

Isreal's post ended up going beyond Twitter and Legit.ng gathered some comments.

Read some of them below:

@olafato_:

"Incoming father . Merry Christmas o."

@AdelekeTreasure:

"She don get belle ooo. Israel na man u be "

nokuthula.18:

"They look alike now"

@huncle_miiley:

"Agba baller....I see your hand works, congrats."

@MoreAbefe2:

"Sharp shooter juju."

soma__chi:

"Isreal don shoot."

@iamderealking:

"I miss you so much Juju."

@yemioftheworld:

"Tell Davido say I don miss Una 2 cruise together."

Davido, Chioma, Cubana Chiefpriest, 30BG crew members storm Benin for Isreal’s wedding

Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW held his wedding ceremony in Benin today October 22 and his boss turned up for him.

In a video sighted on Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest's page, the 30BG boss as well as his other crew members and his assurance, Chioma flew on a private jet to Benin.

All the men on the trip rocked white coordinated outfits, while Chioma donned a shimmery green and gold outfit.

Chiefpriest excitedly announced that they were on their way, while he hailed Davido and Chef Chi.

Davido performs live at Isreal DMW’s wedding

Isreal DMW, the popular, outspoken logistics manager of International Nigerian singer Davido, on October 22, 2022, tied the knot in Benin with his beautiful bride.

One of the highlights of Isreal DMW's wedding so far was when his boss, Davido, went on stage to perform live for him and his newly wedded bride.

In a viral clip, Isreal was seen getting emotional as his boss performed at his wedding.

Source: Legit.ng