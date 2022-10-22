It is officially the cough season, as another celebrity, funnyman Brainjotter joins the viral dance challenge

The monster hit song by popular singer Kizz Daniel has sparked different reactions across the Nigerian music landscape as different celebrities continue to join the dance challenge

Legit.ng recalls earlier reporting that Broda Shaggi, Sabinus, Mercy Aigbe, and her husband are some of the few celebrities to have jumped on the Cough challenge

Popular comedian and skit maker Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, better known as Brainjotter, is the latest celebrity to jump on the viral cough song dance challenge by Kizz Daniel.

In a video that has gone viral online, Brainjotter was seen in Kizz Daniel's studio disturbing the singer while trying to do a TikTok video.

Skit maker Brainjotter goes viral as he joins the popular cough dance challenge by Kizz Daniel. Photo credit: @brainjotter/@kizzdaniel

After a while, the funnyman was seen to have walked onto the scene and joined Kizz as they both started to do the cough song dance challenge.

This is coming just days after Kizz Daniel was joined in his studio by two other skit makers, Sabinus and Brodda Shaggi, to do the viral cough dance.

Besides Sabinus, Brainjotter and Brodda Shaggi, many other celebrities have also jumped on the dance challenge.

Watch the video of Brainjotter doing the cough dance challenge with Kizz Daniel below:

Read some of the reactions by netizens to Brainjotter joining the cough dance challenge:

@amujirivitalis:

"Nobody knows this music format reach Kizz Daniel for 9ja now."

@paradise_eze:

"I knew he was going to do his signature dance, he remain mama desperate."

@obuyeprogress:

"Been waiting for brainjotter's turn his facial expression though."

@onose_ebowe:

"See moves na."

@claretmercywealth:

"The best so far...I just love everything about brainjotter."

@ebinaboiwowari:

"Brainjotter with d moves."

@__bibi_c:

"This one can not whine his waist."

