James Brown just might be done with the feminine lifestyle as he recently introduced himself as the King of Africa

The controversial crossdresser ditched makeup and gowns and decided to post photos of himself dressed like a man

Many people have hailed Brown for using social media to his advantage while others urged him to remain a man

Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has stirred reactions on social media with his latest title.

The controversial figure who has been known for wearing feminine clothes and parading himself as the Princess of Africa tagged himself a king.

James Brown becomes king of Africa Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

In a post on his page, Brown shared several photos of himself wearing clothes like a proper man, and then called himself the 'King of Africa'.

"Meet the king of Africa."

See the post below:

Reactions to James Brown's post

iambyno:

"Princess Today, Igwe Tomorrow...I Twaile for your Kingdom"

ogb_recent_:

"Wellcome to brotherhood will miss you sha "

kpwilliams008:

"Only you princess, queen,prince, duchess now king.. James Wetin the rest of us be??"

dorothyessien1:

"Dear Lord, may we not give birth to what we can’t explain. Amen."

luxeopal_:

"This suits him better chai and he won’t listen to advise "

olawaleadekoya:

"Guy successfully fooled everyone on the net, made his money and now ready to live a normal life.....He no lose....Na him fans lose"

genevieve2611:

"Pls remain like dis,cos be like say if he turn girl e Dey talk anyhow"

talk_with_cynthia:

"This dude looks good looking as a man than a drag queen."

0utlawbaby:

"Guyyyy being a man looks better on you please stop this cross dressing thing."

Confusion and mixed reactions as James Brown's tape leaks online

Beyond fighting with Bobrisky, one major reason popular crossdresser James Brown gets talked about is his gender.

The crossdresser, like his senior colleague, claims to be a woman, but in recent times, has tried really hard to prove he is a man.

James' special video tape found its way to social media and sparked reactions.

Quite a number of people believe James is a man who is simply disguising with his lifestyle on social media.

