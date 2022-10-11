James Brown unlike his mentor Bobrisky seems to be using the lifestyle as a means to put food on his table

The crossdresser as at the time of this report is trending on social media after his intimate tape made the rounds

While some Nigerians are convinced James has been lying about his gender, others still insist the video was intentional to make him look like a man

Beyond fighting with Bobrisky, one major reason popular crossdresser James Brown gets talked about is over his gender.

The crossdresser like his senior colleague claims to be a woman, but in recent times, has tried really hard to prove he is a man.

James Brown trends over leaked tape online

Source: Instagram

James' intimate tape has finally found its way to social media and has sparked reactions on social media.

According to reports, the crossdresser was with a faceless and unidentified woman.

Quite a number of people believe James is a man who is simply disguising with his lifestyle on social media.

A video of the crossdresser talking about his relations with women has also been trending.

Nigerians react to James' tape

iykeman329:

"James we know you intentionally released that video to push the narrative "

ndamoiselle:

"He intentionally dis that to sell a narrative.. That lady was paid for the acting."

carnelianrealty:

"Everything I know abt this man is against my will."

thisis_ceejaydums:

"Man is confused asf. He had to sell a narrative to people dat will still believe whatever tf they want to believe. This one has sha backfired. Nobody’s buying this narrative."

queenliciouzz:

"My concern is the fact that he didn't use protection, thought they said he has AIDS "

official_vega000:

" We all know it was to push out a narrative, looks all staged n intentional."

@kendo9880:

"James brown said it loud and clear ,I don’t know why you people are now reacting over the leak video "

@damoo____:

"James Brown wey don Dey give una clue since "

@OGBdeyforyou:

"This country self, only us get bobrisky, james brown, portable, akpi "

James Brown welcomed like royalty in Ghana

Popular Nigerian comic actor and skit maker, James Brown, touched down in Ghana and got a warm welcome from Ghanaians at the airport.

James Brown was received at the airport by a group of Ghanaians well dressed in rich Kente as they drummed and danced upon his arrival.

The way James Brown was well received shocked a lot of Ghanaians as they wondered why he was given the Adowa welcome as it is reserved for important personalities. Others found the whole occurrence hilarious and dropped funny comments.

