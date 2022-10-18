“This One Go Break Hearts Like Him Papa”: Reactions As Cute Video of Wizkid’s Zion Eating Strawberry Surfaces
- Wizkid's third son Zion is growing up into a handsome young man and fans are pleased about it
- In a video sighted online, the young boy was sen with an adult doing a strawberry jelly challenge
- Many people could not get over how cute Zion is as well as his foreign accent
Wizkid's third son Zion seems to be by far his favourite and it has grown on his numerous fans.
The little man was seen in a video that has gone viral, doing a strawberry jelly eating challenge with an adult, presumably a member of his family.
The handsome Zion as expected has a British accent and he spoke excitedly in the video.
Watch the clip below:
"Chubby and slim, nice": Loving man wows his 2 wives, gifts them new cars on the same day in cute video
Different reactions to Zion's video
iamamakae:
"This one go break plenty girls heart like em Papa "
golden_child___:
"There is difference between child and pikin."
smilerlious:
"Money good abeg.i nor even hear one thing wen the boy talk"
slashazhandle:
"The child that a lion gives birth to always look like the Lion "
oluwasindhara:
"I no understand watin dem dey talk but I know say small wiz fine "
rinu__interiors:
"Dear ovaries, hope you're seeing what other ovaries dey do cos e no go go well between us if u fall my hands"
prechy345:
"Awww, rich kid...... What about his other sons? Just wondering. Seems as if he's ashamed of them "
haymen_naija:
"But this boy doesn’t look like Wizzy o. Hope it’s not what I’m thinking."
viktoh_blaq:
"Lol all those people wey been de ask if Zion no de go school. Abeg una accent reach this one?"
Wizkid takes son Zion for his first haircut
Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid caused a buzz on social media after he took his third son, Zion, for his first haircut.
On Zion’s official Instagram page, he shared a series of photos and videos of himself getting his hair trimmed for the first time.
In one of the photos, Wizkid was seen capturing the lovely moment on camera as his son sat in the barber’s chair after getting his hair trimmed.
Source: Legit.ng