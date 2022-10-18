Wizkid's third son Zion is growing up into a handsome young man and fans are pleased about it

In a video sighted online, the young boy was sen with an adult doing a strawberry jelly challenge

Many people could not get over how cute Zion is as well as his foreign accent

Wizkid's third son Zion seems to be by far his favourite and it has grown on his numerous fans.

The little man was seen in a video that has gone viral, doing a strawberry jelly eating challenge with an adult, presumably a member of his family.

Nigerians react to video of Wizkid's son Zion Photo credit: @mufasatundeednuit/@zionayo

The handsome Zion as expected has a British accent and he spoke excitedly in the video.

Different reactions to Zion's video

iamamakae:

"This one go break plenty girls heart like em Papa "

golden_child___:

"There is difference between child and pikin."

smilerlious:

"Money good abeg.i nor even hear one thing wen the boy talk"

slashazhandle:

"The child that a lion gives birth to always look like the Lion "

oluwasindhara:

"I no understand watin dem dey talk but I know say small wiz fine "

rinu__interiors:

"Dear ovaries, hope you're seeing what other ovaries dey do cos e no go go well between us if u fall my hands"

prechy345:

"Awww, rich kid...... What about his other sons? Just wondering. Seems as if he's ashamed of them "

haymen_naija:

"But this boy doesn’t look like Wizzy o. Hope it’s not what I’m thinking."

viktoh_blaq:

"Lol all those people wey been de ask if Zion no de go school. Abeg una accent reach this one?"

Wizkid takes son Zion for his first haircut

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid caused a buzz on social media after he took his third son, Zion, for his first haircut.

On Zion’s official Instagram page, he shared a series of photos and videos of himself getting his hair trimmed for the first time.

In one of the photos, Wizkid was seen capturing the lovely moment on camera as his son sat in the barber’s chair after getting his hair trimmed.

