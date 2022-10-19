Comedian Sabinus has been heartily congratulated by many in the online community after replacing lost property

The skit maker got another Mercedes Benz GLE just weeks after he crashed a similar automobile he acquired

A video of Sabinus praying and driving off in his new car at the automobile dealership surfaced on social media

It is indeed a moment of joy and appreciation for much-loved skit maker, Sabinus, who has been blessed enough to replace lost property.

Recall that some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that the humour merchant was involved in a car accident that completely damaged his newly acquired Mercedes Benz GLE.

Sabinus replaces his crashed Benz. Photo: Jbautos_machines

Source: Instagram

The skit maker informed his fans and supporters that he wasn’t hurt while confirming that there was indeed a car crash.

Weeks after the unfortunate incident, congratulations are in order for Sabinus, who has now replaced the crashed car with another one. Sabinus still went for the same car but switched the colour from black to white.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The car dealership shared a video of the entertainer showing the moment he received the keys to his new ride.

Sabinus hilariously mentioned that he changed the colour while saying a quick prayer before hopping into the car. According to him, he was able to replace the car because it was insured.

Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

jnrpope said:

"Congratulations bro."

priscillia_oluchi_ said:

"Wow! Wow! Congratulations man! E mi lokan , ire akari oo."

ojulewastudio said:

"Awesome .as many as are believing God for a new car before this year Ends you will get it ❤️."

roz_p1472 said:

"Congratulations OG ❤️ but stay close to your God else something more worst than this may occur! A word is enough for the wise ✌️."

kwin_net said:

"SABINUS is the grace kid of comedy, WIZKID is grace kid of music."

Sabinus arrives London, spotted roaming the streets in video

Still in a related story about the comedian, Legit.ng reported that Mr Funny aka Sabinus shared an exciting update with his fans and followers in the online community.

The humour merchant finally made it down to London, and he was seen walking around the streets in his signature blue jacket, black trousers and shoes.

Many flooded the comment sections with hilarious reactions while wondering how he managed to come along with his outfits.

Source: Legit.ng