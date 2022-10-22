Popular Nollywood actor Freddie Leonard took the internet by surprise yesterday after images emerged online that he was set to marry the beautiful actress Peggy Ovire

The pair had somehow kept their relationship away from the public only to shock many by going public with their romance recently at the birthday celebration of Peggy Ovire

Videos from Peggy's birthday dinner where Freddie Leonard went on his knees to propose to his queen have since gone viral, stirring reactions online

Nollywood has been held agog since after screen god Freddie Leonard and actress Peggy Ovire both went public about their relationship.

The viral moment Nollywood stars Fredrick Leonard, and Peggy Ovire got engaged. Photo credit: @peggyovire/@the_commentsection

Source: Instagram

More videos have now emerged to confirm that the couple is set to get married soon. In some of the viral videos trending online, from Peggy's surprise birthday dinner, the actor was seen to have gone on one knee to propose to his woman, leaving her completely stunned and full of joy.

The actress, who was still trying to recover from the shock of being thrown a surprise birthday dinner, couldn't help but scream when she turned around and saw her man on one knee asking her to marry him.

The actress accepted the proposal and pulled her man to his feet, and hugged him with a huge smile plastered on her face.

Watch the video of how Freddie Leonard proposed to Peggy Ovire below:

See some of the comments the proposal video of Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire stirred online:

@bosealaoo:

"This is so cuteeeee awwwww"

@choplifekitchenlagos:

"Congratulations ooooo may nollywood and it’s bad omen not happen to your marriage in Jesus name."

@ms_fisayo:

"Proposed? People that have chosen wedding date for November 19…"

@my_hope23:

"Back to back to back. Breaking the internet all day for Love."

@eleezmakeuppro:

"Now it makes sense, their chemistry is always in movies."

@_thicc_an:

"Awwwwww Na so e suppose be hide d relationship till commitment of marriage or engagement enter bfr u show off."

