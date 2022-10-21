Snoop Dogg turned 51 on October 20, 2022, and his fans from across the world celebrated his birthday by listing his best songs

The hip-hop superstar's fans were reacting to XXL Magazine after the publication asked its followers to share titles of their favourite tracks from Snoop

Gin and Juice, Drop It Like It's Hot and Young, Wild and Free were some of the songs by the record label boss that people share they enjoy a lot

Snoop Dogg turned 51 on Thursday, 2O October. In celebration of the hip-hop superstar's birthday, his fans flooded social media with their favourite songs from the rapper.

Snoop Dogg's fans celebrated his birthday by listing the rapper’s best songs. Image: @snoopdogg

Source: UGC

XXL Magazine took to its timeline to wish the Gin and Juice hitmaker a happy birthday. The publication asked its followers on Twitter to share their favourite hits from the legendary US artist.

"Happy birthday, @SnoopDogg! What’s your favorite song by him?"

The hip-hop icon's fans took to the publication's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared titles of Snoop Dogg's songs they bump on a daily.

@BennieDaJett said:

"Snoop x Pharrell x Beautiful."

@Wizard_Geek15 wrote:

"1. Who am I (What's My Name?) 2. Gin and Juice 3. Nuthin' But a "G" Thang (w/Dr. Dre) 4. Still D.R.E. (w/Dr. Dre) 5. Drop It Like it's Hot feat. Pharrell Williams 6. Institutionalized (w/Kendrick Lamar, Anna Wise and Bilal)."

@TayLyon_dg commented:

"As a role model myself I say Gin and Juice."

@goddessstargirl said:

"Gin And Juice, Drop It Like It's Hot, Young, Wild & Free, Ain't No Fun, Nuthin' But A G'Thang, The Next Episode, Bad Decisions."

@djshaddyeddy wrote:

"2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted Ft. 2pac."

@DeAndreParis17 commented:

"Drop It Like It’s Hot."

@kayleighmumof4 added:

"Young, Wild and Free."

