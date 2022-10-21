A passionate Davido fan who went overboard to show his love for the singer has gotten recognition from him

The young man, who tattooed Davido's signature 30BG on his forehead, has gotten the opportunity to link up with the singer

Davido shared a video of the fan showing off his new ink on his Instagram story, sparking different reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian music superstar, Davido, is known for appreciating and recognising whoever shows him love, no matter how little.

The superstar took to his Instagram story channel to share a video of a fan who tattooed his signature 30BG on his forehead.

Davido shared the video of a man who tattooed 30BG on his forehead. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, the overexcited fan seemed to be having the time of his life at a club with the singer as he showed off his new ink.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians react to Davido's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Davido's video of the fan who tattooed his 30BG on his forehead. While some of them commended the singer for identifying with him, others blasted the fan for doing too much.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Djoscar_psnb:

"Them no even fit place the thing for center of the head abi the head no get center."

Heix_chidex:

"I don wanna be a mechanic ... I wanna be a baller. Omo werey."

Joycejayy:

"And this one get girlfriend like this?"

Stevbrown43:

"If you don't love Davido you have a problem OBO."

Bad_larrie:

"E be like Davido never follow am talk money matter nah why he frown."

Iam_tintin_sneh:

"Who you dey open eyes for."

Video of man who uses Davido's tattoo to make money surfaces

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Davido is loved by many. Even though the era of tattooing celebrities has gone, a man is allegedly making cool cash from it.

In a video sighted online, the man showed off the Fem crooners face on a side of his stomach with 30BG boldly written above it.

The man was heard saying in the video that whoever takes the photo of the tattoo must pay him.

Source: Legit.ng