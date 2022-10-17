Nigerian singer Davido has managed over the years to build a relationship with high profile Nigerians outside music

The musician has met with presidents, governors, and other important dignitaries both home and abroad

In a post sighted online, the 30BG boss paid a visit to the former Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and his family

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has managed over the years to broaden his relationships beyond the entertainment industry.

The singer has been seen at different times with powerful men of influence both at home and abroad.

Davido sparks reactions with visit to former Emir of Kano Photo credit: @davido/@ashrafsanusi

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted online, initially shared by the 30BG boss on his Instagram story channel, he visited the Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Davido in the video sat by the former Emir's side, holding one of the little kids in the palace.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The dethroned monarch who also had a child on his lap posed for what seemed to be a picture with the Fem crooner.

See the post below:

Reactions to video Davido with Sanusi

crd_liveth:

"Tell me who remain again wey 001 never meet ❤️"

kelvin_sly:

"In all you get! get connections."

penzipenzo:

"Trust the processing."

blink.jazy:

"Very what? Very good"

akusinachidmw2:

"@crd_liveth No Cap 001 for a Reason ❤️"

official_para_child1:

"@crd_liveth swrz ..he don meet almost everyone oo"

Davido splurges millions on new G-Wagon for Chioma

Now that Davido and his third baby mama Chioma aka Chef Chi are back together, the singer wasted no time in spoiling his woman.

Renee5star is a celebrity auto dealer, and she took to social media to announce that the 30BG boss placed an order for a car for his lover.

Chioma became the proud owner of a brand-new G-wagon courtesy of her baby daddy who does not hesitate to spoil the people he loves.

Renee also shared the conversation of how Davido casually ordered the car for his assurance.

Davido gives Chioma special title

Nigerian singer Davido is clearly in love with his third baby mama and it is a thing of joy to fans and even colleagues.

In a post on his page, the 30BG boss shared his photos, as well as one taken with Chioma on one of their London trips.

The Assurance crooner couldn't help but gush over his woman as he revealed that she is the one in his heart.

Source: Legit.ng