Nigerian singer Davido is loved by many, and even though the era of tattooing celebrities has gone, a man is allegedly making cool cash from it

In a video sighted online, the man showed off the Fem crooners face on a side of his stomach with 30BG boldly written above it

The man was heard saying in the video that whoever is taking the photo of the tattoo has to pay him

Singer Davido is well loved by fans home and abroad, and a Nigerian man decided to transform his love for the singer into money.

In a video online, the man was seen raising his shirt to reveal a face tattoo of Davio. Just above it, 30BG was also written.

Nigerians react to tattoo of singer Davido Photo credit: @davido/@naijaeverything

Source: Instagram

The man was heard saying as the video was being made that he has to be paid if people will take photos of him.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians react to the video

ade2u2u_:

"This one na old DAVIDO why dem go do omo ilu mi like that?"

____officialberry:

"Nah tinubu I dey see oooo."

thee.ademide:

"See the way he sound like a goat at the end"

sureboy4eva:

"That is not my OBO abeg the artist need cane."

_only1panda:

"Why the Davido dey cry"

_soloboy:

"No worry! Instead make you collect #1M from OBO.. Na #10k you go collect"

yun_gmac:

"He did it because of love for Davido."

yurboy6ix:

"Davido Dey cry ?"

getch_original:

"This one nah portable."

mosbet___:

"They make mistake for this Davido head cha .."

Davido reacts to funny video of Tiwa Savage’s son Jamal & Teebillz calling him ‘Baba Imade’

Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil made headlines over a video of him and his dad Teebillz, who shared it online.

Teebillz said he missed his son as he shared a video of them bonding together as they wore cute smiles.

In the video, Jamil could be heard calling Davido ‘Baba Imade’ as he went on to use the singer's popular slang ‘Tule Jor’.

The singer could only laugh it out with his response as the video stirred lovely reactions from many of Davido’s fans.

Source: Legit.ng