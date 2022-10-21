Caroline Morgan, the girlfriend of late BBNaija star, Rico Swavey, has put together heart-melting words to say her final goodbye to him

The young lady noted that she witnessed the moment Rico was laid to rest and seriously hoped that a miracle would happen when it was raining

Caroline finally said her goodnight to him, and Nigerians showered her with comforting words as she grieved over her lover

Losing a young person is so painful; the pain is even deeper if someone loses his or her lover. That is what the girlfriend of late Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)'s Rico Swavey, Caroline Morgan, felt when the reality star was laid to rest.

Caroline shared an emotional final farewell to Rico as she took to her Instagram page to express her grief.

Rico's girlfriend shares emotional final farewell. Credit: @caroline_morgan1998

Source: Instagram

She noted that she shivered badly under the rain, hoping a miracle would happen, but it didn't.

"I thought the rain was trying to show a sign, but I guess I was wrong , it’s time to let you go, its time to finally say my last goodbye, it’s time to finally say my last goodnight, just so you know your memories will forever be in my heart and head."

Caroline also urged Rico to watch over his family and herself.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians console Caroline Morgan

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Caroline Morgan's post to comfort her over Rico's death.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sokoh_official:

"May God grant you all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."

_Ammydebby:

"May God forgive all his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest. GOODBYE PATRICK."

Pweety_jennifer:

"Good night Rico, take heart dear."

Epinephrine_dboy:

"May his sweet so rest in the blossom of the Lord."

