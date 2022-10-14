A lady identified as Caroline Morgan got people showing her with comforting words as she presented herself as the late BBNaija star, Rico Swavey's girlfriend

Caroline shared lovely moments of the times she spent with Rico online and penned an emotional tribute for the reality star

She also mentioned some of the things they did together and declared that the reality star was overwhelmed to have her

A young lady, Caroline Morga, got people pitying her fate as she disclosed that she is the girlfriend of the late Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Rico Swavey.

Caroline mentioned some of the qualities and plans of the late reality star and noted that he couldn't wait to fulfil them.

Rico's girlfriend pays emotional tribute to him. Credit: @caroline_morgan1998 @ricoswavey_official.

Source: Instagram

She shared loved-up videos of herself with the reality star and declared that he was so happy and overwhelmed when she accepted to be his girlfriend while blaming herself for not being responsive enough over the phone.

The young lady also mentioned some of Rico's unfinished businesses and noted that he planned to feature Drake and loves talking for hours.

Check out her posts below:

Nigerians react to Caroline's posts

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Caroline Morgan's videos to console her over the death of her boyfriend, Rico Swavey.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chukurakathrynijeh:

"This not answering calls because one is upset with the other is really a bad thing.Rest on Rico."

Oficialbobbyfredrick__:

"Omo this is so sad , having unsettled issues with someone close and the person dies is a very huge burden , you will feel miserable."

Celebmoney_:

"May we never die young in Jesus name Amen."

Thatgirljao:

"Na this one dey pain passs .. May I not loose a lover .. Rest in peace Patrick."

I'm struggling to forgive and understand you God": Alex says as she mourns Rico Swavey

Legit.ng previously reported that former BBNaija housemate, Alex Unusual is bereaved as he is missed and mourned her colleague and friend, Rico Swavey.

The reality star lost her cool as she penned a lengthy post to eulogise her beloved friend and also questioned God and her faith in him.

She shared videos from her times in Biggie's house with Rico, and Nigerians have joined her in mourning her colleague.

Source: Legit.ng