It wasn't a groovy scene as former BBNaija star, Patrick Adebowale Fakoya, better known as Rico Swavey, is finally laid to rest

The reality star died after suffering complications as a result of the ghastly road accident he was involved in before his demise

He was buried in Lagos in a lowkey ceremony and videos from the event have emerged online, with Nigerians showing him with kind words

Tears were shed as Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Patrick Adebowale Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, was given his last respect at a Lagos commentary.

The reality star was buried during a lowkey event in Lagos as the process started with a church service on Thursday, October 20, morning at The Methodist Church of Trinity (Tinubu Square) in Lagos Island before his family accompanied his body to a funeral home.

Video emerge from Rico Swavey's burial in Lagos. Credit: @ricoswavey_official @ijeomadaisy

His funeral took place at Ebony vault in Ikoyi, Lagos. It was a private event attended by family and friends.

Videos from the event have emerged online, and Nigerians have sent their condolences.

Watch a video from the event below:

Nigerians react to the video from Rico Swavey's funeral rites

Social media users have reacted differently to the video from Rico's burial, most of them sent their condolences and showered him with kind words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialangelonwa:

"Chaii!! Jesus Christ in This Life Just Have A Good Heart And Be Good To People. Wait For Your Rewards In Heaven…. #Goosebumps… RIP #Rico."

Iam__magella:

"Kai this one pain me well well."

Omorewa.hair.wig:

"His death really hits hard..many who doesn’t know him personally could feel the pain of those who knows him closely it shows how great and kind of a man he wasRest well Rico, I know you can see everything and smiling."

Thatlonewolf_:

"Didn't know him personally but I can just feel this pain watching it."

Wendyofoha:

"Death is the worst thing that can happen to anyone ......this is extremely difficult to bear."

Gladyspropertieslimited:

"Rico your death breaks my heart whenever I see your pictures."

Lizzy_hair_world:

"Omo I can’t believe how I have cried for Rico like I know him personally. It all felt like a dream to me since last week. Na now reality done dawn on me…. Rest Easy my dear Rico."

Touching video shows late Rico Swavey's mum dancing to his track at candlelight service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a candlelight service was held in honour of deceased reality star, Rico Swavey, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

One touching video that made it to social media captured the reality star’s mum dancing to one of the songs he recorded before his demise.

The clip sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community, with many sharing comforting words for the grieving mother.

