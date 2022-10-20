Davido's loyal logistics manager Isreal DMW is having his traditional wedding today, October 20, and it promises to be a 'lituation'

The young man, who is literally a celebrity just like his boss, bragged heavily as he shared clips from the setup of his event venue

Photos of Isreal and his fiancée were arranged with flowers at different corners, from the entrance to the inside of the tent is a beauty to behold

Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW is on his way to becoming a married man and his traditional wedding will hold today, October 20.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Juju as he is fondly called, shared videos of the set-up and preparation in place for his big day.

Isreal DMW set to tie the knot traditionally Photo credit:P @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

In the first clip, the groom-to-be showed different huge, beautiful portraits of him and his fiancée at different points on the wall, decorated with flowers.

The second clip showed the inside of the well-lit venue which is still being set up with beautiful flowers, petals, and drapes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Showing off everything, Isreal boasted about why money is good to have.

See the photos below:

Isreal DMW set to tie the knot at his traditional wedding Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Fans gush over video from Isreal DMW’s introduction in Benin

Isreal DWM is getting married to his longtime girlfriend. The young man had his introduction on Saturday, June 4, in Benin city, Edo state.

Going by many Nigerian cultures, the introduction is the first step that precedes the wedding, which means Davido’s logistic manager is on his way to becoming a married man soon.

A video, as well as photos from the event, emerged online and showed Isreal and his wife-to-be posing for the camera.

Nigerians send in donations for Isreal DMW's wedding

Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare shared his adorable pre-wedding photos on social media.

This was accompanied by a call for help with support concerning funds to take care of his wedding.

Isreal explained that he would be having his traditional and white wedding in October in Benin City.

Nigerians did not leave Isreal to his fate as some of them started sending in money ranging from N100 to N100k to the designated account.

Source: Legit.ng