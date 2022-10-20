Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, appears to have put the past behind her as she continues to enjoy her best life

May shared a video from her recent hang-out with friends while happily disclosing that they spoilt her silly with yummy treats

Many were spotted in the comment section with sweet words of encouragement as they urged her to continue staying happy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s wife, May, stirred reactions on social media after sharing a video showing how she spent a portion of the weekend.

According to May, she stepped out for a group hangout and tagged along with two friends who equally showed up with their husbands.

May Edochie hangs out with married friends. Photo: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May mentioned the choice of cocktails she decided to try while adding that the friends took her home after the fun-filled day.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Back to the Sunday matter….So eventually, friends 1 n 2 along with their hubbies spoilt me silly. I had “set my heart on fire”, v*rgin of course and the rest I never know what they are as usual. It was beautiful, loved the serene environs, had so much fun, they took me back home and THE END."

See her post below:

Social media users react

monalisacode said:

"You are just so sassy, cute and unapologetic."

yummy__crispy said:

"It’s the beautiful smile for me happy you came out girllll"

onyiicoshine said:

"May this laughter never cease, my super woman ❤️so courageous woman."

abimbola_bilewu said:

"Find 1 good guy by your side abeg no send dat man ooo enjoy ur life."

apinggoapingduol said:

"That’s what I am talking about enjoy my dear beautiful ❤️."

adamakargboadama said:

"Hmmmm see you smile gives me joy good night sleep well love you❤️."

Yul Edochie spotted at wife May's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie made it to the birthday celebration of his first wife, May.

A new video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the actor mounted the podium, embraced his wife and delivered a short speech.

However, the clips stirred reactions from many on social media, with people suggesting that Edcohie’s wife didn’t look so happy.

Source: Legit.ng