Mavin record's female singer, Ayra Starr, is excited about how fast her latest single, E Dey Rush, is getting wide acceptance

The singer saw a minibus on the streets of Lagos with the inscription and made a video of it, and also shared it with her followers online

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video; some of them said a lot about bus drivers in Lagos

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is only normal to blush when you see that your work is being appreciated and accepted by the public. This was exactly the case with Mavin records star, Ayra Starr.

Ayra Starr expressed her joy as she hit the road and noticed a minibus that had a sticker with the inscription of her hit single, E Dey Rush, on the streets of Lagos

Ayra Starr gushes over Danfo bus with E Dey Rush inscription. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

She decided to make a video of the bus and gave a shoutout to herself while sharing the interesting scene with her followers via her Instagram story channel.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to Ayra Starr's video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of the minibus with the E Dey Rush inscription that Ayra Starr shared. Most of them talked about the habit of bus drivers and their stickers.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Chika_bae16:

"E no get wetin all this Danfo buses no dey paste for their bus."

Oh_damilola:

"Even my menstral flow Dey rush at the moment Na everything Dey rush this season."

Chiom_chioom:

"Go to Aba and see how they are using it on clothes E dey rush up and down."

Lordfred_101:

"I'm not surprised seeing this abi shey e get wetin all this Danfo drivers no dey paste for their bus."

Officialvictorray:

"She don blow no be by bus sticker... 95% of danfo I'm Lagos has sticker of K1."

Dlola_bae:

"Normally everything dey rush now, especially sapa, na my problem be this for now."

Na only Ayra Starr and Rema dey carry Mavin: Fans drag Boy Spyce

Legit.ng previously reported that Mavin Records signee, Boy Spyce, got into the wrong books of some Twitter users, and they seriously roasted him on the platform.

The singer insulted a fan who called him mumu and went ahead to block him, his actions led others to defend the fan.

Many Twitter users feel he is not in a position to broke-shame anyone as they recounted the time he was begging people online. They noted that Rema and Ayra Starr are the ones carrying his record label.

Source: Legit.ng