Controversial entrepreneur Jaruma has taken to social media to openly beg for custody of late Bimbo's kids

Bimbo was IVD's wife who recently passed away after a fire incident which was reportedly the end result of domestic violence

Huge clap backs have followed Jaruma's request as many have questioned why she wants to separate Bimbo's kids by taking two of them

Popular controversial figure Jaruma has waded into the messy issue between Lagos car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD and his late wife, Bimbo.

Bimbo tragically passed away after a fire incident, an aftermath of the long years of domestic violence she reportedly suffered in her marriage.

Nigerians drag Jaruma over request for late Bimbo's kids

Source: Instagram

In a post on her page, Jaruma passionately pleaded with Nigerians to let her have two out of the late woman's five kids.

According to her, she will give them the best quality of life, including dual citizenship, fat bank accounts, and cars. She wrote on Instagram:

"Bimbo has 5 children, I'm begging all Nigerians to give 2 of them to Jaruma

1. Jaruma will give them the BEST QUALITY of life that money can buy.!!!

2. Jaruma will buy dual Citizenship for both of them in Grenada and Saint Kitts Nevis

3. Jaruma will pay their school fees from play group all the way to secondary to university & to masters..!!!

4. Jaruma will open fixed bank accounts in Grenada & Skn for both of them which means by the time they are 18years, they will have ATLEAST N80,000,000 Million Naira.!!

5. Rich Kids Lifestyle: They will learn how to drive in a Mercedes Benz Formatic C400 just like their Mother Jaruma."

Nigerians drag Jaruma

ulsnewshq:

"Jaruma so that you can ask them for refund in futureand why does she want to separate the children??? Clountina."

iamviancy:

"Separating them is not the best thing to do, now they need to stick together more than ever so my humble opinion is that support can be extended to them without them having to be separated"

kinghashthattag:

"I am not ruling out good intentions... But there's definitely enough CLOUT CHASING in there for three people... "

ozi.ijn:

"Jaruma abeg Park well, their grandparents and aunties are alive and well. They are more than capable. T for thanks."

gee4cute:

"Jaruma you can still sponsor them from where you are and make sure they taken care of without separating them from their siblings."

sonia_oby:

"Jaruma wey dey struggle abeg talk another thing…"

teesbyadelle:

"You Wey never chop well ,you won adopt ,them tell you say the children no get family ‍♀️."

Bimbo's family said they tried to rescue her

Social media was abuzz with mixed reactions following the death of Bimbo, the wife of IVD.

As expected, many Nigerians lashed out and questioned why the late woman's family allowed her to stay in the horrible marriage till her death.

On how they never intervened during the course of her marriage, Bimbo's family said they tried to rescue her several times but never succeeded.

