Celebrity chef and Davido’s woman, Chioma Rowland, has taken to social media in celebration of their son Ifeanyi’s 3rd birthday

The doting mum penned a sweet note to the celebrant as she shared official birthday photos taken inside his dad’s mansion

Many celebrity friends were spotted in the comment section with lovely messages for the celebrant of the day

It is indeed a special day for Nigerian singer, Davido, and his lover, Chioma Rowland, as they get to witness the third birthday of their son, Ifeanyi.

Chioma took to her official Instagram page with a special post dedicated to her little man who clocked three on Thursday, October 20.

Chioma prays for Ifeanyi as he clocks 3. Photo: @thechefchi

The celebrity chef mentioned how much she loves her son while calling on the almighty to keep blessing him.

Chioma equally mentioned how she’s so grateful to be called his mum, adding that he would be greater than his parents in life.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life. Mummy loves you so much, may God always bless you for me. God has been so faithful to us and I’m so grateful to be called your mummy. May you be greater than your parents in Jesus’ name, amen. Love you twin! "

See the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

yourfavafrican said:

"The stress y’all went through for these pics was too cute lol! Happy birthday handsome!."

styleofchefchi said:

"I hope you know how much we adore you! I hope you know how much we Thank God for you! You’re a blessing from the heavens above, My God would protect you from the things you cannot see. happy birthday Heaven’s child, I love you unexplainable."

theonlykslim said:

"Happy birthday OBO!!! More life."

geenafoodiesandspice said:

"Happy Birthday cutie . Wishing you a long life filled with Happiness ❤️."

mizwanneka said:

"My babyyyyy ify love you son and happy happy birthday to u . Grow and make us all proud . Love from all of us ❤️."

