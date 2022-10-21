Actress Jumoke Odetola on her birthday was gifted a new three-bedroom apartment by a brand she endorses

The movie star shared several photos from the small party that was throw for her as well as when she got the documents for her property

Odetola in her caption revealed that she has been trying to figure out of the blessings in her life lately have been real

Popular Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola has taken to social media to show off the latest blessing in her life.

The movie star recently celebrated her birthday, and she could not hide her joy when she was presented with papers for a three-bedroom duplex.

Jumoke Odetola becomes homeowner Photo credit: @jumokeodetola

Source: Instagram

Odetola shared photos from what seemed like a party and the presentation of her new home with friends and family.

Jumoke's new home is courtesy of a brand for whom she is an ambassador, Zylus homes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The actress in her caption, also disclosed that she has been trying to figure out the blessings that came in with her birthday this year.

'CONGRATULATIONS TO ME!!! Highest point of my birthday! Still in shock and overwhelmed. A 3-Bedroom Duplex presented to me on my birthday by my brand @zylushomes. Ahhhhhhhhhhr!!! This year’s birthday came with overwhelming blessings. I have been in solitude for days now, asking myself questions and trying to figure out if these blessings are real. Oh yes! They are real! All mine. God has been gracious to me, I know I try to coverup most times. My case is indeed different.'

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Jumoke Odetola

biolabayo1:

"Congratulations Jumjum! That’s a huge one right there. I rejoice with you and pray for more by God Grace "

realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations darling ❤️"

funmiawelewa:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️"

seiilat:

"Whoosh!!! Congratulations "

obakemi_akewi_n_surprise_packs:

"Yaaaaaaassssss Congratulations Mama this is indeed huge. I’m so proud of you Ambassador That Carry Grace God’s Golden Daughter You are indeed Chosen. congratulations congratulations congratulations!!!!!!!! And thank you to the amazing brand."

lepaciousbose:

"Wooooooooooooowwww!!!congratulations my darling, super happy for you!!!!! "

Kizz Daniel shows off expensive mansion for wife and kids

Nigerian celebrities are not slowing down with their acquisitions this year as Kizzz Daniel made a huge announcement.

The singer on his Instagram page proudly shared videos of the new property he just splurged millions on.

In the caption, Kizz revealed that he has always wanted a house beside the water for his wife and kids, then God and the best fans in the world made it happen.

Source: Legit.ng