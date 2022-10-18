Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has come under criticism following allegations made by his 2nd wife, Judy Austin's first husband

According to Judy's first husband, he has been denied access to his children as he took to social media to cry out

Netizens have flooded the actor's page to express their displeasure as many continue to drag him

Popular actor Yul Edochie has been in the news over the last few hours after being called out by his second wife, Judy Austin’s alleged first husband, Mr. Obasi.

Obasi had, in a statement, accused Yul of denying him access to his kids as he claimed he got married to the actor's second wife when she was 19 years old and helped with her university education.

Yul Edochie shares new picture. Credit: @yuledochie @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Following the allegations, Yul took to his Instagram page to share a picture while adding a caption where he described himself as a man after God’s heart.

See the post below:

Netizens drag Yul Edochie

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yemisikunlipe:

"The legacy your father has laid should have set you straight but alas you’ve decided to bring shame upon yourself. I wonder how your parents will be feeling."

chinyerebaby1:

"Forcing a narrative on us wahala."

kamiradynasty_fabrics:

"Yet betray God's image and likness."

asibi_azibo:

"How would you have felt like if May sleeps with married men?you lost your entire credibility if you don't know."

ifeoma_ndukuba:

"God forbid. Return Obasi s wife n children... Greed,pride n arrogance goes before a fall.... You're a definition of all. I hate ur movies... Shift."

ifeoma_ndukuba:

"Y didn't she hail her husband too? Judy is the beginning of your failure. YOU Have failed yourself, your family and God.... This is rubbish... Children snatcher."

Judy Austin shares loved up pictures with Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife, Judy Austin, was an item of discussion from when the actor revealed he had taken her into his home.

The actress's first husband revealed earlier that she abandoned him and their marriage to go with Yul.

Despite the huge allegations and building backlash, Judy is unbothered. She shared a video on her page where she sat down, showing off her good skin.

Source: Legit.ng