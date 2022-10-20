Late Rico Swavey’s mother and other family members were present at a candlelight service held in his honour on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

A video making the rounds online captured Rico’s mum with her other grownup children and some cousins

Netizens who had been worried since the sad passing of the reality star expressed relief that he was not his mother’s only child

It was indeed a sad and emotional scene at the candlelight service held in honour of late Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Patrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey.

Friends, industry colleagues and family members came together to celebrate the memory of the 29-year-old who lost his life after a ghastly motor accident.

Rico Swavey's mum and family members. Photo: @mediaroomhub

Source: Instagram

One video from the service captured the moment Rico’s siblings and cousins showed up on stage as they observed silence in his honour.

Watch the clip below:

Another video from the service showed the late reality star’s mother with his lookalike brothers and other family members.

Watch below:

Social media users react

Since the news of Rico’s passing broke, netizens had been worried on behalf of his mother as they wondered if she had other kids.

The video of Rico’s grieving mum with his siblings brought relief to some people. Read the comments sighted below:

mz_may5 said:

"Glad he has brothers I thought they said he was the only child God be with his mother ❤️❤️ may Rico's soul continue to rest in peace ❤️."

tinagift77 said:

"Chaii fine people. Rico please come back nah , pull a Lazarus on us ."

anazoba said:

"They're Really Strong, God Please Console Them All Amen."

chinweiloghalu said:

"Such a beautiful family too may his soul rest in perfect peace. I just can’t watch Tinsel anymore."

chyzoki said:

"God Almighty please give the family the fortitude to bear this great loss ."

Source: Legit.ng