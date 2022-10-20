“Always Hyper Like Daddy”: Davido Pins Ifeanyi Down As Others Struggle With Him for Photoshoot
- Davido's third child Ifeanyi is a very active toddler and it takes a lot of energy from grown adults to get him to stay still
- As expected, the singer scheduled his son for his third birthday shoot and Ifeanyi gave everyone a hard time on set
- Someone had to eventually hold Ifeanyi down for a shot as he was only interested in running around
Davido's Ifeanyi is three today, October 20, and while many will gush over his adorable photos, it took a lot to bring them to life.
In a series of clips shared by Davido on his Instagram story channel, and then sighted online, Ifeanyi gave everyone on set a hard time.
Despite the elaborate preparation, he was only interested in running around and having a good time.
Davido's presence in the room changed nothing even though he also called on Ifeanyi several times to stay still.
Eventually, the singer had to hold his toddler still from behind for the photographer to get a shot of him on a chair.
The entire room burst into laughter when Ifeanyi turned around and wrestled out of the grip.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to the funny video
king.dhaniel:
"You can say Davido is not good at everything except being a good Dad. So lovelyyyyy"
michelledera:
"The boy is always running ...future of Nigeria Olympics "
mamata_mementoh:
"Bcus it’s a rich man’s son it’s cute and funny ☺️ if it was a normal or average person’s child ,this boy would’ve received some beatings for sure "
thick_barbie5:
"He is always hyper Na Davido he resemble because Chioma is actually calm."
therry_atabong:
"Very cute and handsome boy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
kanoel_fabrics:
"Not David trying to hold him down from behind "
ajala_gbebody:
"The boy no Dey stay one place "
hannies_glam:
"Such a happy child… I like that."
Fans gush over funny video of Davido's Ifeanyi dancing
Davido was all excited as his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who he had with his love interest Chioma turned three years old on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Davido took to his Instagram page to share a funny video of Ifeanyi dancing amid cheers and applause from those present.
The funny video has left many celebrities as well as fans and followers gushing as they joined Davido to celebrate his son.
