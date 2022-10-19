Former BBNaija season 7 housemate, Hermes Iyele, made a trip to Ile Ife to pay a visit to the Ooni of life, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

The reality star gushed about the humbling moment as he shared updates with his followers about what went down at the king's palace

He also revealed that he always refers to the Ooni as his royal father and he made a big promise to him, Nigerians have commended him for making good moves

As former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up star, Hermer Iyele, begins his life after the show, he seeks spiritual guidance from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Hermes took to his official Instagram page to share lovely photos from his visit as he paid homage and respect to the Ooni.

Hermes visits Ooni of Ife's palace. Credit: @hermesiyele

In the caption of the photos, he pointed out how important the visit was as he joined the king in celebrating his 48th birthday at his palace.

The reality star revealed that he shared his future plans with the king, which included his projects and interventions.

He noted that:

"The king, who I call my royal father, assured me his door is always open to support. I am grateful for the privilege to celebrate with the king. it can only get better."

Check out the photos below:

Nigerians react to photos of Hermes' visit to Ooni of Ife

Hermes fans have trooped to the comments section of his post about his visit to the Ooni of Ife, most of them showered him with kid words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Adepayjew:

"May all your plans for humanity and yourself come to manifestation in Jesus name. Helps shall find you by God's grace Hermes. Weldone my King."

Tiannahsplacempire:

"You already know we make moves , we don’t talk too much Goated."

Healthertainer:

"Ah! Hermes is goated. Strategic and intentional moves only!."

Iam_caleb4show:

"I'm sure you said individuality in that first slide shine on Hermes is for all of us."

Gistspill:

"Standing before kings and not mere men. Hermes you’re destined for greatness."

