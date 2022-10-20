Former BBNaija Level-Up housemate, Hermes Iyele, shared a video to talk about the celebrity lifestyle he is living since he left Biggie's house

The reality star noted that life is hard and he couldn't do normal streets package like he used to before fame

He further called on the people to pull up for his homecoming party and find a solution to the hard situation he is currently facing

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 has come and gone, but the reality of becoming a celebrity is gradually setting in for one of its housemates, Hermes Iyele.

Hermes took to his Instagram page to share a video as he is bracing up for his homecoming concert and complained bitterly about how expensive things are in the country.

Hermes speaks on how hard lifestyle.

Source: Instagram

He noted that since he left Biggie's show, prices of everything have skyrocketed and as everyone knows, whatever goes up in Nigeria will never come down.

The reality star lamented that unlike, before that he can go to the Yaba market and get stuff, he couldn't do that anymore because of bloggers who will write about it.

He also noted that buying things online is very expensive and admitted that there is no money to cater for all his needs,

Hermes called on his fans and followers to come up with a solution because the celebrity lifestyle is making it look like he can no longer talk and he needs to work for the people.

He captioned the post:

"Omo, Sapa dey everywhere o. Things are just unnecessarily expensive. How are you guys coping?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Hermes' video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video the reality star shared about hard times.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Healthertainer:

"Break the jinx fav, enter Yaba normal normal, buy things. Celebrity na still common person and your happiness still be your own o."

Therealkhalid__:

"How far, make we enter Yaba, I want check something, I no too send anybody."

Necnesto:

"Things don go up my brother bag of rice self don pass university student tuition fees."

Poshest_hope:

"In other words, his fans should do something for his homecoming. E be like Sapa no dey gum these fans at all."

Africanflamingo_:

"Person wey sapa hold no dey remember to use ring light."

Janadageoffrey:

"So because they are now a celebrity you no go dey price things, this celebrity lifestyle hard o."

