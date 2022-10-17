The story of the popular businessman and socialite IVD and his dead wife continues to sway heavy online

Amidst all of the scandals surrounding the death of his wife, IVD dares the public as he updates his Instagram profile picture

The family of Bimbo, the wife of the celebrity automobile dealer, had recently accused him of killing his spouse and was currently on the run

Embattled celebrity automobile dealer and socialite Ikechukwu Ogbonna better known as IVD, has sparked reactions online after he recently updated his Instagram profile image.

IVD has been entangled in a plethora of scandals lately, including being accused of murdering his wife by setting her ablaze.

Nigerians react to the recent update made by IVD to his Instagram page just days after the passing of his wife, Bimbo. Photo credit: @IVD001

He has also been accused of domestic violence and many other allegations of assault and brutality.

The latest allegation levelled against him is that he is currently on the run and trying to leave the country after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

IVD changes his Instagram profile Image to his wife and kids

However, amid all the scandals Ikechukwu is currently faced with, he has decided that now is the best time to change his profile image on his Instagram page.

With a recent look through his page, the automobile dealer has now changed his profile image from the masked image it had before to his wife and kids.

See the updated profile image of IVD's Instagram page below:

Read some of the comments IVD's recent actions stirred online:

@veevogee:

"Know this, abusive people don't change but rather, they change their victims... Na who die loose ✌️"

@gagacacious:

"This one will meet his doom very soon. Those that are enabling him should continue. Very stu**d goat. Ewu Gambia. You will not escape it."

@stxargirl_:

"Na who die na im lose…. If only you know how quickly the dead is forgotten, you will live life unapologetically!"

@kellysmenstores:

"Avoid narcissists and manipulators, when you see the signs run!!!! A whole human being which is your wife just passed and you're uploading on IG. Beastttttt."

@itisbobby:

"In the midst of finding love , may we not find our death ."

