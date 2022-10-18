Bobrisky's protégé, Lord Casted, is back again at throwing shade at his boss as he debunks some of the allegations levelled against him

In a video he shared, Lord Casted noted that Bobrisky lied about the amount of money he claimed to have given him

The protégé also maintained that he is chaste and didn't contract the HIV virus via having fun with a woman

The messy online fight between Bobrisky and his protégé, Lord Casted, got a new twist after the latter called out the crossdresser for being a liar.

Lord Casted shared a video to declare that he is not out to insult Bobrisky or disrespect him but just wants to set the records straight so people would know the truth.

Lord Casted blasts Bobrisky in video. Credit: @bobrisky222 @sop_updates

Source: Instagram

On the money he got from the effeminate celebrity, he said:

"You said you gave me N500k and after some month you still gave another money, stop lying you only gave me 50k and I appreciated it, you know how much I thanked you that night when we talk on WhatsApp."

He also revealed that he is 25 years old and still chaste, saying he didn't contract the HIV virus by having fun with a woman as the crossdresser claimed.

The young man declared that he got it from the machine he used in tattooing Bobrisky's photo on his body and dared him to get a doctor who could confirm how he got the HIV virus.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Lord Casted's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Lord Casted's video calling out Bobrisky.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

only1_ednariches:

"Guy reserve your strength for something meaningful instead of always looking for sympathy here. Bobrisky no send you message oh, na you chop belleful say you wan go tattoo e face for your hand."

Chydelz:

"Nah only this country we have Blessing Ceo, Bobrisky, IVD, James Brown , Nkechi Blessing and now this one God Abeg o."

Thedeltabeauty:

"Entitled people irks me, even if na 5k he give you , he try na . Na him send you to draw tattoo? Senior man owe you nothing . Abeg rest."

Heyitzpearl:

"Never underestimate the importance of good parental upbringing."

Ordeenakah_

"This guy should rest na.. you should be more concerned about your health."

Bobrisky slams his protege Lord Casted over emotional blackmail video

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, took to his page to tell Lord Casted to stop using his name for cheap fame.

Bob, in a lengthy rant, slammed the acclaimed former protege of his, telling him to seek help and stop using emotional blackmail to taint his name.

Lord Casted is the young man that went viral a while back for tattooing Bobrisky's face on his arm.

