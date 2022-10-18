Just days after one former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Rico Swavey died from a car accident, another star of the show, Emmanuel, survives one

The season 6 star and ex-lover of dancer Liquorose had taken to his social media platform to share photos of his car badly damaged while tagging with a thank God quote

Fans reacted to the post, with many thanking God for keeping him safe and protecting him, while many pleaded with netizens to stop hurling curses at them

Days after former Big Brother Naija housemate Rico Swavey passed on after being involved in a car accident, another star of the reality show from season 6, Emmanuel Umoh, survives a vehicular accident.

Emmanuel had taken to his social media handle to share images of his car badly damaged, with the front end of the Lexus saloon car completely written off.

Former BBNaija star Emmanuel Umoh survives a ghastly car accident days after Rico Swavey died from a similar incident. Photo credit: @emmanuelumohjr_/@realitytving

Source: Instagram

However, the good news from this is that Emmanuel is safe and sound; he confirmed his state of health with the post he shared, tagging it with a caption that reads, thank God for life.

See Emmanuel's post minutes after surviving the car accident below:

Read some of the comments netizens made while reacting to Emmanuel's accident:

@milani_joyful:

"Mmmmm BBNNaija …. Golden, Rico. Y'all should pray very well after leaving that show."

@treasure__ng:

"Thank God we are not crying over him more reason u all need to stop the hate n the curses on these guys."

@pinky.parker.102:

"We all knows that ur enjoying this whole celebrity life style, but driving at night and speeding is a big no. Please guys."

@minahcele1:

"Oh God thank u for protecting Emmanuel after what happened to Rico I can't take any more heartache."

@fukalistik:

"I wonder what u guys are driving these days.. Don't drive when you're drunk...Thank God for saving u bro."

@joye_gentle:

"I keep saying this, housemates should be at peace. I don't want to see poem tomorrow knowing fully well u don't even check on ur fellow housemates....Fans shouldn't make them keep malice."

BBNaija's Rico Swavey involved in a ghastly accident, prayers pour in from Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) fans had flooded the online community with words of prayers for a former housemate, Rico Swavey, who was fighting for his life at the time.

In a Twitter post, Alex Asogwa, a fellow reality star, revealed that Swavey was involved in a ghastly accident on Tuesday, October 11.

According to Alex, the BBNaija star already made it to the hospital, but doctors are still trying to resuscitate him, and his condition is critical.

Source: Legit.ng