A little girl and her father have been making headlines on social media after signing a hilarious contract

In the video, the little girl promised her father and even signed on paper never to have a boyfriend until 2041

The video has stirred funny reactions from netizens, as some insist that the little girl doesn't understand the contract

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A beautiful little girl went viral on social media after vowing to remain single until 2041.

To prove her seriousness, the funny little girl went ahead to sign a paper contract with her doting father.

Little girl signs contract to be single till 2041 Photo Credit: @manelmoreira / TikTok

Source: UGC

In a trending video, they both held up a white shirt which had the inscription, "No boyfriend until 2041."

The little girl who rocked white sunglasses failed to smile as she concentrated fully on the contract and signed as instructed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Hilarious reactions trail viral video of little girl signing contract with dad

@nari.lowkey said:

"I really hope she read the terms and conditions on that contract."

@mariaalade3 stated:

"He's going to feel betrayed when she realises what she just sign after growing up."

@fraumich reacted:

"That's unfair she cannot understand the Terms and conditions. Sir my client is a minor!"

@tomabey123 noted:

"When she grows and remembers this it will always put a smile on her face, something she'll never forget."

@44tammy44 noted:

"I just thought about how she'll be 40 when she starts dating and then I realized it's 2022 already."

@flamingorockcandy said:

"She was not fully aware of what she was signing at the moment as not having life experience and maturity this contract is null & void."

@ladianilla stated:

"I have to say this client's rights were clearly violated. There’s no way she understood the legality. Looks to me she was coerced."

Watch the video below:

Cute little girl begs for a boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little baby girl had social media users laughing out loud after she was heard saying she wants a boyfriend.

Children often say the wildest things and will leave one wondering where on earth they learned them from. That was likely this girl’s mother’s reaction when she was captured on video saying: “I want a boyfriend,” in the most adorable voice at that.

While some felt her pain, many couldn’t help but laugh at the child’s demand and took to the comments to share their funny responses:

Source: Legit.ng