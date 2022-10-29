Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was one of the celebrity guests at the recently held Emerge Fashion Week in Qatar

Legendary American singer, spotted the Nigerian star and approached him in a video making the rounds on social media

After the video went viral, a number Nigerian netizens had a lot to say as they shared their reaction online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently reinforced that he is now international after he was greeted by legendary singer, Janet Jackson, at an event.

The Essence crooner was one of the celebrity guests present at the Emerge Fashion Week in Qatar alongside other top stars from all over the world.

Janet Jackson was also in attendance and she made sure to exchange pleasantries with Wizkid.

Janet Jackson goes to greet Wizkid in Qatar. Photos: @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds on social media, the US singer and Wizkid were seen chatting at the party as they appeared to greet each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

To show his respects, Wizkid also bowed a little to greet Janet before exchanging a few words.

The viral video also explained in its caption that Janet Jackson pulled up on them. It reads:

“A Yooo Janet Jackson just pulled up on us. Absolute Legend!”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Wizkid and Janet Jackson exchanging pleasantries

The video soon went viral on social media and gave Wizkid’s fans bragging rights as they praised the music star for his humility. Read some of their comments below:

ayokunledylan:

"Wiz commands respect!"

chief__kay_:

"Lere product to d world , one love afro beat."

jenniferajeboh:

"Big birds ❤️"

danjigi:

"Undisputed King"

ezennangwuta:

"Janet legendary Jackson with Pops❤️"

pump_chazers:

"Man humble ❤️"

officialemmytee:

"Biggest Wiz, so calm and matured ❤️❤️"

olandykol__:

"I too like this guy calm nature❤️"

nosafmlboya:

"If you get pride you go loyal when you see people wey big pass you more love less ego ❤️"

He's wild but he speaks facts - Davido hails Portable

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has made it clear that there is no bad blood between him and Portable with his recent post.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Electricity crooner shared one of Portable’s numerous videos and expressed his amusement.

In the clip, the Zazu crooner was heard advising Nigerians never to put the keys to their success in someone else’s pocket.

Davido found the video very amusing and revealed that he had been laughing for an hour straight because of it.

Source: Legit.ng