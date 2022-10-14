Nigerian rapper Blackbonez got Nigerians talking as he made some revelation about his wave-making video for his hit track Back In Uni

The rapper who used the characters of some of his colleagues in the video stated why Davido didn't feature

He also celebrated and thanked the fans as the video reached an unimaginable milestone in one day, Nigerians have reacted to his post

For the fans who have seen the trending video for Blaqbonez's Back In Uni, the rapper has some explanations and appreciation to make about it.

Blaqbonez, who used different characters of his colleagues that included Wizkid, Ruger, Burna Boy, Oxlade, Ayra Starr, Buju and Portable in the video, explained why Davido's famous walk at Puma's walk show didn't feature.

He expressed his love and respect for the 30BG boss and noted that he had reasons for not replicating his character in the video.

The rapper also gushed as the video surpassed 1 million views in one day and trended at number one on YouTube.

He finally gave a shoutout to his fans for the new feat.

Checkout his post below:

Check his appreciation post for one million views below:

Nigerians react to Blaqbonez's post

Social media users have given their feedback to Blaqbonez's post about his Back In Uni video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jamiu_BIN_ladin:

"Person say na because you no gree barb your hair,, this sounded bald to me."

NegroCray:

"Oga you no like Davido no be say na anything."

Juni_YRN:

"U replicating or not replicating any DAVIDO'S scene in Ur newly released video doesn't add or remove anything from his life.. no need to explain, Ur video was great."

OmaIichaAda:

"Emeka, I personally identify with your hustle from Day 1 . I actually organized people from my school to support by streaming Back In Uni."

Source: Legit.ng