Popular Nigerian video director, TG Omori, recently had to defend his craft after he was called out on social media

A critic had claimed that the director was fond of making his videos crowded with too many people

In reaction, Omori said people should let him make the money go round because some families would feed off the pay

Talented Nigerian video director, TG Omori, recently made the news over Fireboy and Asake’s newly released video for the song, Bandana.

Omori was the target of a critic who took to social media to react to the director’s style of making videos.

According to a Twitter user named @blackskinyboi, Omori was fond of making videos with too many people in them.

TG Omori addresses reason for having large crowd in his videos. Photos: @boy_director

The critic wrote:

“TG Omori and crowd”.

TG Omori replies critic of his videos

It didn’t take long for the video director to reply to the tweep’s comment. According to him, he should be left alone to use his crowd.

Omori noted that he should be allowed to make the money go round because the budget catered for it.

According to him, if he pays 500 people for every shoot, many families will get to eat.

He wrote:

“Budget choke, Abeg leave money make money go round. If I pay 500 people for every shoot some families go see food chop that night.”

See their exchange below:

Internet users react to TG Omori’s comment on making crowded videos

Read what some of them had to say below:

Keside_tmc:

“TG is very creative!! I love the way he thinks.”

Odohnwamaka:

“Good thinking.”

Sarah_oyinadeart:

“wow if they are all getting paid, I really love that.”

Vicki.2811:

“I love the music video it's.”

Victoriaempire93:

“He's talking sense.”

Jessiejgirli:

“You're doing well baba.”

Makeoverbyteju:

“God bless u”

Heraldinechinaza:

“I agree biko , it’s a form of job too and it makes his videos dope, so it’s a win win situation.”

Uncle_head:

“TG just want make the video come out the way he visualized it.”

Medbinice_iii:

“It just hit me that's true, but if they all getting paid then thats some real kudos to him then.”

Opearlzbusinessempire:

“Boy director is a wizard, see bandana and terminator videos.”

Nice one.

