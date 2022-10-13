Rapper Blaqbonez is currently trending on social media following the release of the visuals for his single, Back in Uni

The rapper was personally involved in the music video shoot as he made it publicly known that he couldn’t afford TG Omori’s fees

The recently released video featured hilarious recreations of scenes from music videos of colleagues Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Portable, Ruger and Oxlade

Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule is being hailed as a creative genius by many in the online community following the release of the official music video of his single, Back in Uni.

Recall that days ago, the rapper shared a screenshot of his conversation with director, TG Omori, who is highly sought after by many in the industry at the moment.

Blaqbonez has released a new music video.

Source: UGC

Omori had charged the rapper to the tune of several million, and he humbly admitted that he couldn’t afford the fees, and would instead shoot the video by himself.

Well, the self-directed music video was recently released and accolades have been pouring in for the rap musician.

Blaqbonez drew inspiration from the music videos of colleagues in the industry that had been directed by TG Omori.

The rapper also recreated bits of Oxlade’s Ku Lo Sa Color’s performance video and Portable’s viral “God abeg” clip.

Watch a preview of the video here

Fans and colleagues react

borokinnijoshua said:

"Not bad for a first video shoot."

iamdikeh said:

"I suppose Dey this video too . Them never saw this coming ."

richassani said:

"Yo!!!!!!! This guy!!!!!! ❤️."

worldpharrell said:

"Just seen the video, you need to add comedy to your bio bro ."

viktoh_og said:

"I swear you no well again."

deejayneptune said:

"Abeg come direct my next video ."

amaarae said:

"Blaqbonez what is actually wrong with you lmao the oxlade parody is marketing genius fr."

jae5 said:

"Let’s gooooooo after I shoot one with TG OMORI, u 4 shoot da next 1. How much 4 shoot ??????"

TG Omori defends his craft

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that video director, TG Omori, had to defend his craft after he was called out on social media.

A critic had claimed that the director was fond of making his videos crowded with too many people.

In reaction, Omori said people should let him make the money go round because some families would feed off the pay.

