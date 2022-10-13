Veteran Fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, gave his fans something lovely to gush about as a video of him emerged online

In the video, Pasuma was freestyling to his version of Poco Lee's hit single featuring Hotkid tilted Otilo

The Fuji maestro did it like a professional hip-hop musician, and Nigerians trooped to the comments section of the video to commend his unmatched singing prowess

For the fans who think Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma is only good at Fuji music and not any other genre, the veteran singer has given them a reason to think again.

A video of the legendary Fuji musician making a cover for wave-making Poco Lee featuring Hotkid single titled Otilo.

Pasuma drops lovley fresstyle for Otilo. Credit: @officialpasuma @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

In the video, Pasuma showed his versatility in other genres of music as he dropped bars in the studio, and he sounded so cool and rhyme with the rhythm of the original version of the song.

Like a proper Fuji musician, Pasuma hailed himself and his fans on the cover of the Otilo song and his teeming fans loved it.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Pasuma's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Pasuma's cover of Poco Lee's Otilo song, most of them commended him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Oluwaridial:

"Leave it for Ba Wasi amama, man got it any day anytime, some hip-hop artistes no go fit flow like this sef."

Mila_flygirl:

"I love this from Fuji legend."

Bukkybeyonce:

"Leave it for Pasuma."

Oluwaredline:

"Wow he still got it."

_Nomistake:

"See as baba dey flow like rapper, make your favourite do am if e easy."

Djmaskmoonlight01:

"I don talk na say if I die and I hear your voice I go wake up dance I too love Pasuma."

