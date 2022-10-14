US rapper and businessman 50 Cent viciously trolled his son Marquise Jackson in a hilarious video doing the rounds on social media

In the video, the Den of Thieves actor roasts Marquise for complaining that the $6 700 (N2.9m) monthly child support he gets from his father is not enough

50 Cent feels that his son, who just turned 26, should not be talking about child support because he's now a grown man who should be making his own money

50 Cent has responded to his son Marquise Jackson complaining about his child support. The US rapper-turned-businessman trolled Marquise in a hilarious video doing the rounds on the timeline.

In the clip, 50 Cent roasts his son for complaining that his $6 700 (just over N2.9m) monthly child support is not enough. Fiddy threw shade in the direction of Marquise Jackson on his 26th birthday on Thursday, 13 October.

The funny clip posted on Twitter starts with 50's birthday song In Da Club playing in the background. While taking a bubble bath, he sees his son on breaking news complaining about his allowance. 50 Cent then switches off the TV and says:

"This n*gga is crazy, you're 25 years old, why you talking about child support?"

Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the Den of Thieves actor's savage video.

@JessicaHeidi5 said:

"This is that one story no one is ever gon know whats truly going down in their private lives. The boy appears to want his fathers attention, but why is he not giving it? Money is obviously not the issue here!"

@kanyarusoke2 commented:

"50 is a menace."

@iTalkWet wrote:

"His son seeing his unneeded child support money spent on the production of this diss video."

@JoyDaminabo_ said:

"This is so chaotic. I love it."

@superbrofreddy commented:

"Still getting child support at 25 is crazy, bro needs to grow up."

@Ajgivsnof*ckSut wrote:

"I don’t want to agree with 50 but he has a point. It just sad that it seems he doesn’t want a relationship with his son. If he doesn’t want to give more money, fine but do you care about him at all?"

@All5tarboy added:

"I said it before I'll say it again, people out here blaming 50 instead of his son. How are you at 25 years old complaining bout child support?!!! Become your own person, make your own living, establish your own assets."

