A hilarious video making the rounds on social media shows a cute little boy attempting to fill a feeding bottle with milk

In the video, the little boy placed the pump on his chest and looked around at intervals to check if someone was coming

Reacting to the funny video, netizens reiterated the smartness of children and advised parents to be careful with kids

A funny little boy has caused a frenzy online after trying to pump out milk from his chest.

In a video shared on TikTok, the little boy took possession of his mother's milk pump and placed it on his chest in an attempt to fill it up.

He looked around to check if someone was coming and with nobody in sight, he continued his drama in the sitting room.

His mother, however, stayed in a corner watching and filming him in awe. She shared the video online and netizens reacted.

Video of little boy using mum's breastmilk pump goes viral

@mbalsfeb said:

"He is even checking if anyone is seeing him or not."

@queenxnx wrote:

"Lool you can’t do anything in front of these kids."

@deekainageedi stated:

"He's doing very carefully like mommy."

@maku695 commented:

"He knows what to do! Bless him."

@sashakimbz reacted:

"So there's no more pressing milk in front of them. My ribs on how serious is face is."

@sami_adiquala said:

"Bro just want milk for his cereals."

@peggy_12342 commented:

"He's even pressing it, and the bottle is full of air. Awww baby boy."

@mula_m1 added:

"He wants to know how it feels like and he's wondering why his can't come out."

