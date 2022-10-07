50 Cent's son Marquise Jackson has complained that his allowance of N2.9M ($6 700) a month is not enough for him

Marquise's dad is a rapper, actor, filmmaker and a businessman and that's why he's son is demanding him to increase his monthly allowance

Social media users advised 50 Cent's son to stop relying on his father for money and get a job because he's now a grown man

50 Cent's son Marquise Jackson is not happy with the allowance he gets from his father. The rapper's boy reportedly complained that his allowance of N2.9m ($6 700) a month is not enough for him. He's demanding more from his rich dad.

50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson complained his monthly allowance of R120k isn’t enough. Image: @50cent, @199viq

Source: UGC

50 Cent is a rapper, actor, movie producer and businessman. He makes millions of dollars a year and Marquise wants his fair share. RapTV took to Twitter and shared that:

"50 Cent’s son claims the $6,700 a month his father gives him is not enough."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news. Some people advised the 26-year-old to get a job and make his own money because he's now a grown man.

@hyndrxxx said:

"$6700 a month is NOT a whole lot in general. It’s a lot for doing nothing I suppose though. But then again I don’t know any details here."

@AllRapTakes wrote:

"Bro you’re a grown man. Make your own money. If you’re getting $6,700 free money every month and can’t figure out what to do with it, you’re just a failure at this point."

@kindadopebro commented:

"Imagine this plus working a full time job… he could b making some bank."

@Mawunya_ said:

"Meanwhile, someone somehow is desperately looking for that amount to start business. Life."

@StevovoMailula wrote:

"That's R120k a month in SA."

@Theylovelus commented:

"Rich kids have it so easy and still find ways to complain."

@MukelooS added:

"Come live in South Africa, that 6700 is R120 548... or get a job, boy."

50 Cent says Drake's son looks like his mum

American rapper and singer Drake has become a beacon of hope to many of his fans after unveiling his only son Adonis and claiming his baby mama.

Not only did he trigger a baby fever across the globe, but he also left his fellow celebrities marvelling over the resemblance between his little one and his mother.

Vocal and feisty African American rapper 50 Cent, who surprisingly chose to spread positivity for a change, said Drake sired a boy who was a complete replica of his lovely mum.

Source: Briefly.co.za