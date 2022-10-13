Former BBNaija housemate, Alex Unusual is bereaved as he is missing and mourning her colleague and friend, Rico Swavey, who passed on today, October 13, 2022

The reality star lost her cool as she penned a lengthy post to eulogise her beloved friend and also questioned God and her faith in him

She shared videos from her times in Biggie's house with Rico, and Nigerians have joined her in mourning her colleague

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Alex Unusual is not holding anything back as she shared a lengthy post on Instagram to mourn her dear colleague and friend.

Alex dropped a lovely video of a compilation of her times with Rico in Biggie's house and narrated how she hoped that her dear friend survived the fatal accident that eventually took his life.

Alex mourns Rico Swavey in emotional post. Credit: @alexunusual @ricoswavey_official

Source: Instagram

She also noted that God failed to hear all her pleas as he made a lot of them with strong belive that her colleague will open his eyes again and they will return to their normal ways.

According to her:

Do I question God ? Infact God!!! You let this happen? What did you say about faith because I’m sure I had serious faith!!! I know there is a reason but do you understand that you broke my fragile heart to pieces? I can’t explain this pain.

I begged you!!! I did!!!. I told you I’ll give anything!!! I promised to never miss my prayers again. I’m struggling to forgive and understand you God! Please help me reduce this chest pain I feel. My head feels heavy. I feel dizzy!!! You hurt me so much!" I’m mad at you!! Why did you let me make all the promises I made to Rico last night if you were going to take him?

The reality star also paid massive tribute to Rico and lashed out at death.

Read her full post below:

Nigerians react to Alex's post

Social media users have trooped to Alex's post to comfort her love Rico Swavey's death.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Lauraikeji:

"So sorry Alex. This is sad."

Crossda_boss:

"I’m so sorry Alex ❤️❤️❤️. I’m praying for you. Pls be strong love."

Officialomololu:

"Watching this and my heart breaks even more."

Destinyetikoofficial:

"So painful haven’t been able to believe it."

Officialyungwillis:

"It’s been a lot happening Lately, God comfort his family."

