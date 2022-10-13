Crossdresser James Brown has shared a screenshot showing his dad’s state of mind amid his ongoing tape scandal

The man disclosed that he has developed blood pressure while urging his crossdresser son to tread carefully among enemies

Sharing the post, Brown promised to rise above the challenges and listen to his dad’s words about not giving up

Controversial crossdresser James Brown has returned to social media with an update amid his ongoing tape scandal.

The effeminate celebrity shared a screenshot of his conversation with his father and the man appeared to be in a state of worry.

James Brown's dad breaks down amid tape scandal. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown

Brown’s dad told him that the whole matter has affected his blood pressure, adding that there are enemies around.

“My BP is high, please my lovely son be very careful. Our enemies are much,” the man wrote.

Sharing the screenshot, the crossdresser apologised to his father and promised to rise above the scandal.

He wrote:

"I am sorry Dad i feel your pain I promise to come back big and mighty I will not give up because you thought never to give up am so sorry I put through all this."

See his post as shared on Twitter below:

Social media users knock James Brown

Source: Legit.ng