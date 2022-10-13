Days, after crossdresser James Brown leaked tape, went viral on social media, a lady has come out to claim to be the unidentified female in the clip

The lady, who was in tears, begged netizens to stop sharing the video while claiming she mistakenly shared the clip

The lady’s video, which has gone viral, has sparked another round of reactions, with many dragging her for chasing clout

It appears the drama behind the popular crossdresser James Brown leaked tape is not ending anytime soon, as a lady claiming to be the unidentified female in the bedroom clip has come out to beg netizens to stop sharing it.

While James Brown stated that he didn’t know how the tape got leaked and went on to reveal he was depressed and sad over the development, a lady claimed that she was the one in the leaked video.

A lady claimed she mistakenly shared James Brown's leaked video. Credit: saintavenue_ent1 @wf_jamesbrown

In the short video, the lady claimed she mistakenly posted it as she was seen crying profusely that she didn’t want her parents to see the leaked tape.

In her words:

"Stop sharing the James Brown video, I don't want it to get to my parent, I am the girl in the video."

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

James Brown reacts to his leaked tape

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown, in an interview, spoke about how he has been living his life as an effeminate celebrity.

He addressed the leaked tape with a lady and admitted that he felt devastated by it and could have done everything to prevent it from leaking.

The socialite revealed that he lied about some of his earlier revelations about his HIV status and maintained that he did it to prevent himself from going to prison.

James Brown further noted that the lady he had fun with in the leaked tape was his girlfriend and maintain that he never knew how the tape got leaked.'

