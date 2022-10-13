A report broke recently that former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Rico Swavey was involved in a ghastly car accident that has left his life at the moment in the balance

The management of the former reality TV star has also released a statement confirming that Rico Swavey was in an accident and is currently in a critical condition

Rico's colleagues like Tobi Bakre and Alex Unusual are some of the stars who have come out to seek financial assistance for their friend while also confirming the heart-wrenching news

Former Big Brother Naija star Patrick Fakoya better known as Rico Swavey, was recently reported to have been involved in a ghastly car accident that has left him hospitalised and in critical condition.

In a statement shared on Rico's page, the management of the ex-reality TV star confirmed that he was in an accident and was on life support while seeking prayers from the public.

The management of the BBNaija star Rico Swavey confirms his car accident and his current health condition while begging for public support and prayers. Photo credit: @ricoswavey

Source: Instagram

Rico's colleagues and former BBNaija housemates, like Tobi Bakre, Leo Dasilva, Seyi Awolowo and Alex Asogwa, have also confirmed the reports as they set up accounts seeking donations to support the young celebrity.

See Rico Swavey's management's public statement below:

See how netizens reacted to the report confirming Rico Swavey's accident:

@ronnytemmybeautypalace_:

"Lord ur son will not die,but be alive and testify to d glory of God.God has perfect ur healings IJMN."

@theproverbs31woman__:

"Oh Lord He will live, he will not die."

@onyekachiexcel:

"I pray he comes out alive and well again...Amen."

@charlesuwagbai:

"Dear Lord , send your healing , and take the glory."

@kunleremiofficial:

"Lord let your healing be perfect in life.. divine recovery I pray.. please say a prayer for him."

@chineduikedieze:

"OMG! God please grant him a quick recovery."

