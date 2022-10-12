The Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently hosted some veterans of the Nigerian movie industry to a dinner where he appreciated their contribution to the society

The Governor also, during the dinner meeting, promised the Nollywood practitioners a special health scheme insurance designed just for them

Veterans like Oga Bello, Iya Rainbow, Saidi Balogun, Pa Agbako, Lere Paimo and many more were present at the dinner event

Under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state government got people talking online after hosting some Nollywood practitioners to dinner on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Some Lagosians slammed the Babajide Sanwo-Olu government for hosting the veteran Nollywood stars to dinner this deep into the campaign season why he was seeking re-election as Governor.

Gov Sanwo-Olu, during the meeting, promised to help institute a special health scheme insurance designed solely for movie industry practitioners.

Some of the veterans that were present at the event included Nollywood stars like Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow), Adewale Elesho, Taiwo Hassan (Iya Awero), Saidi Balogun, Lere Paimo, Baba Wande and many more.

Below are pictures from the dinner shared on the page of Gov Sanwo-Olu:

Read some of the reactions to the dinner event by Governor Sanwo-Olu and Nollywood veterans stirred online

@diyaolulagos:

"These guys are strategists!!! Unto 2023 election."

@offical_skillman:

"I know, Nigerians will wise one day, when they realize that no government use his personal money for project."

@stephenbukky:

"Where's Funke Akindele, is she not among the Nollywood?"

@iamoluwaseun0609:

"Good move at least show concern not because of election let this continue please."

@akanrobertino:

"You hosted Only yoruba nollywood veterans. Where are the other veterans from other tribes? Abi nollywood dey two for Nigeria."

@aeclothing_104_nigeria:

"Awon atenuaje I pity this old men after election they will abandon you."

Source: Legit.ng