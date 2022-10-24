The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has made headlines and history with his rapid 'acquisition' of queens into his palace

In two months, the monarch has wedded six women and will add a 7th, Temitope, an Ijebu princess today, October 24

While Nigerians are yet to understand the motive behind the back-to-back marriages, a medical doctor identified as Bella made a move to join the fleet

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is currently the hot topic on social media following the quick succession with which he has married several women.

The King married his latest queen, Aderonke Ademiluyi just five days after marrying Queen Ashley, and he is set to add another woman into his home.

Temitope Adesegun is an Ijebu princess and will be Oba Adeyeye's 7th wife today, October 24.

She is an alumnus of several universities, both home and abroad and is the CEO of Hopes Alive Initiatives (HAI).

"OLORI TEMITOPE, DAUGHTER OF IJEBU, WIFE OF IFE KINGDOM❤️❤️❤️❤️ Olori Temitope Morenikeji Ogunwusi, the CEO of Hopes Alive Initiatives (HAI) is a princess from Adesegun Ibipe Royal Dynasty of Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu North LG of Ogun state."

"Diploma in Linguistics - University of Lagos. Diploma, Data Processing - University of Lagos Bsc. in Business Admin - University of Lagos. A certified alumnus of several universities, including the University of Oxford, United Kingdom; INSEAD Business School, Fontainebleau, France; University of Cambridge, Judge Business School, United Kingdom; and Harvard Kennedy School of Government in the United States."

"TV Presenter 'Health-Wise' a Public Health Advocacy Program, of Lagos State Ministry of Health under Governor Raji Fasola aired for four years. Being married today Monday 24th October 2022 to the Ooni of Ife, Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja II."

Medical doctor applies to be 8th wife

While many might find the Ooni's back-to-back marriages weird and not wish for such, a young woman has expressed interest in being the next queen.

A medical doctor identified as Bella in a now deleted tweet dropped her submission to be monarch's next queen.

From Ekiti, Bella promised to represent her state well in the palace

playgem_official:

"Ooni go reach us oh...Just buy white and line up."

jetroyal_media:

"Congratulations ma."

megayield07:

"So beautiful Aya oba Adimula you are highly welcome to Oonirisa palace otun ife osi ife ariwa and origungun ife a gbe o Amin..."

odycherry:

"Ooni Ife what did you add in your stew .. this must be a joke."

kattygoldmark:

"Ooni on mission of saving lives too many single ladies."

elisfashluxe:

"Where them dey submit application?? I wan submit too "

coconutoilhome:

"I don't get it number 8 hmmmm and says that with pride."

