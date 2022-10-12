Popular Nigerian indigenous rapper, Phyno, got his fans talking when a video of his recent birthday celebration emerged online

In the video, the rapper informed his rich friends who were present at the event that he had a special wish to make

Phyno said he wanted all their money to enter his account, and Nigerians have reacted differently to the fun video

Do you have rich friends and birthday wishes? Well, indigenous rapper Phyno has shared an update about how to make proper birthday wishes among friends.

In a video that emerged online, the rapper celebrated his birthday with some of his close friends in attendance, and he made a special wish.

Phyno make funny birthday wish. Credit: @phynofino

Phyno who was about to cut his birthday cake, stated that he wanted everyone present to find a way to make their money enter his own account.

The small circle of friends included popular socialite, Jowizaza and other rich people and Nigerians reacted differently to the video.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Phyno's special birthday wish

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Phyno's birthday celebration, where he made a wish about his friends' money entering his own account. Some of them sent their birthday wishes to the rapper.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Callme_princemike:

"Only Jowi zaza money is okay for me."

Heismrpopstarofficial1:

"Ezege ndigbo happy birthday to you the biggest."

Hazemann9999:

"Baba see Jowizaza for I’m side na if na you nko."

Domirain.uk:

"I love you bro that’s our Igbo, why una dey say no na."

Hulk2tops:

"Happy birthday to you Odogwu."

Carter Efe and Berri Tiga joke about money during birthday shoutout

Machala hit song crooners, Berri Tiga, and Carter Efe, got their fans gushing when the two of them shared a nice time together in a video.

The singers, who were not on good terms after the fallout of their hit song joked together as Tiga sent his birthday wishes to Carter.

They played like friends as the birthday boy demanded that he gives him a percentage of what he initially gave him, Nigerians have reacted to their fun video.

Source: Legit.ng