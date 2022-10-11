Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, got her fans gushing when videos from her 22nd birthday party emerged online

In the videos, the actress threw a big birthday party for herself and some of her family members were present to spoil her with wads of cash

Her mother, Rita Daniels, and one of her siblings were seen spraying money and Nigerians have reacted differently to the fun videos

Ace actress, Regina Daniels, is living the baby girl life even after giving birth to two boys and her fans are loving it.

The mother of two flooded her Instagram story channel with videos from her 22nd birthday celebration and the fun moments looked quite inviting.

In some of the videos, Regina was treated to a lovely time by her family members which included her mum and brother and they spoiled her with money.

They sprayed bundles of cash on her and she was not shy gathering everything in the fun videos.

Watch one of the videos below:

Nigerians react to Regina Daniel's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the videos from the actress' 22nd birthday party. Most of them gushed over her.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments below:

Offshore369:

"Money Good sha, thunder go fire poverty anywhere wey e dey."

Adaikwerre:

"Low key I admire her. She made the best decision for her self and its been worth it. Happiness and growth Matters."

Nattykiddominant:

"Then I dey always reason why my Regina go marry Ned but after sometime I know say Omo e get why!!! Now I take my words back. She did the right thing❤️."

Mz_pwesh:

"You see this life never let people opinions matter in your life… people mocking her now finally want to be like herjust do you."

Emmanuelsonchibuike:

"Nothing wey you fit tell me again after Regina marriage. Money conquers all."

Obaksolo:

"Ladies pls in any relationship you find yourself, make sure you marry a rich man o."

